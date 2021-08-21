Where's the cheapest gas in Tok?

(TOK, AK) Gas prices vary across in the Tok area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at Mile 13138 Alaska Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.98 at Chevron at Mile 1313'3 Alaska Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.80.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell Mile 13138 Alaska Hwy, Tok

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.80 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Vitus 1313.2 Alaska Hwy, Tok

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.40 card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.40

Northern Energy 1314.8 Alaska Hwy, Tok

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.80 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.