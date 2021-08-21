Where's the cheapest gas in Scooba?

(SCOOBA, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Scooba area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

Scooba Junction at 1602 Us-45 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Scooba Junction at 1602 Us-45, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Scooba area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Scooba Junction 1602 Us-45, Scooba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.