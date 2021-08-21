Here’s the cheapest gas in Hoxie Saturday

(HOXIE, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Hoxie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 1017 Oak Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Town & Country Store at 1117 Oak Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.01.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 1017 Oak Ave, Hoxie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.15

Bainter Oil Service 929 Main St, Hoxie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.