She was declared a witch at Salem. These middle schoolers want to clear her name.

By Neil Vigdor, New York Times Service
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Johnson Jr., who lived in what is now North Andover, was one of 28 members of her extended family who faced allegations of witchcraft in 1692. More than three centuries after being tarnished by the hysteria of the Salem witch trials, a Massachusetts woman convicted of witchcraft could finally receive a pardon from the state because of the lobbying efforts of an unlikely constituency: an eighth-grade civics class.

