Hill City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HILL CITY, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Hill City, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 330 South 4Th Avenue was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cameron's Corner at 405 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 330 South 4Th Avenue, Hill City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Casey's 516 W Main St, Hill City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.