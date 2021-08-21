Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Chester

(CHESTER, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Chester area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 119 E Washington Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.3 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Thriftway at 1498 Us-2 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 119 E Washington Ave, Chester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ 3.67 $ 4.05 $ 3.39

Roosevelt Service 219 E Washington Ave, Chester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ 4.15 $ 3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.