Wells gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.02 per gallon

(WELLS, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Wells area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

Flying J at 156 Us-93 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 145 Us-93 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.01.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wells area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Flying J 156 Us-93 S, Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.15 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.43 $ 4.74 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.