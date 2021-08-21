Wells gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.02 per gallon
(WELLS, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Wells area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.
Flying J at 156 Us-93 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 145 Us-93 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.01.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wells area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.01 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.15
|card
card$3.99
$4.43
$4.74
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0