Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Arkdale

(ARKDALE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Arkdale, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 1898 Wi-21. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at CITGO at 1898 Wi-21, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 1898 Wi-21, Arkdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ --

Kwik Trip 1610 Wi-13, Friendship

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 2.99

Kwik Trip 237 N Main St, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.84 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.