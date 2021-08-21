Save up to $0.08 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Clark

(CLARK, SD) According to Clark gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mack's Service at 120 1St Ave W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 100 N Cloud St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.11.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mack's Service 120 1St Ave W , Clark, SD

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.28 $ -- $ --

Cenex 100 N Cloud St, Clark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18 card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

Cenex 801 1St Ave E, Clark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18 card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.