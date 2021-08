August has already been a month full of amazing astronomical events, and even as we're coming close to the end of the month, the stars are aligned for even more celestial wonders. This Sunday, a full moon will light up the night sky, and this one differs from just any full moon. Known as the sturgeon moon, or as a blue moon, it'll be at its fullest at 8:02 a.m. ET on Aug. 22 and will shine bright on both Saturday and Sunday night. The name sturgeon moon has Native American origins, occurring during the late summer when it was easier to catch sturgeon in the Great Lakes area.