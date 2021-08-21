Rabun Gap gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.10 per gallon

(RABUN GAP, GA) According to Rabun Gap gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 4548 Us-441, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 6676 Us-441 N , Dillard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 7656 Us-441 N, Dillard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.