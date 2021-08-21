Rabun Gap gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.10 per gallon
(RABUN GAP, GA) According to Rabun Gap gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 4548 Us-441, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
