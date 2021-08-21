Gas savings: The cheapest station in Plentywood

(PLENTYWOOD, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Plentywood area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Welcome Stop at 203 Raymond Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 301 W 1St Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Welcome Stop 203 Raymond Rd, Plentywood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Kum & Go 211 E 1St Ave, Plentywood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.