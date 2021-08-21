Cancel
Mount Nebo, WV

Where's the cheapest gas in Mount Nebo?

Mt Nebo Updates
 8 days ago
(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Mount Nebo, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Go Mart at 701 Broad St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to U-Save at Us-19, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mount Nebo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Go Mart

701 Broad St, Summersville
card$3.06
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mt Nebo Updates

Mt Nebo, WV
ABOUT

With Mt Nebo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Mount Nebo, WV
#Gas Prices#Go Mart#U Save#Us 19
