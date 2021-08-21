Where's the cheapest gas in Mount Nebo?

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Mount Nebo, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Go Mart at 701 Broad St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to U-Save at Us-19, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mount Nebo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Go Mart 701 Broad St, Summersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.