Springfield gas at $3.29 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SPRINGFIELD, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Springfield area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

Elkhart Coop at 288 W 13Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 1101 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.48.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.38 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Elkhart Coop 288 W 13Th Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Country Store 1100 Main St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.38 $ 3.73 $ 4.03 $ -- card card $ 3.38 $ 3.83 $ 4.13 $ --

Valero 27080 Us-287, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.