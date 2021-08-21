Springfield gas at $3.29 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SPRINGFIELD, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Springfield area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.
Elkhart Coop at 288 W 13Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 1101 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.48.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.38 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.38
$3.73
$4.03
$--
|card
card$3.38
$3.83
$4.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$--
$--
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0