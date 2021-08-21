Atkins gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ATKINS, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Atkins area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 7297 Lee Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 5535 Lee Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Atkins area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 7297 Lee Hwy, Rural Retreat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.05

Exxon 7372 Lee Hwy, Rural Retreat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.