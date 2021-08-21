Deadwood gas at $3.52 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(DEADWOOD, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Deadwood area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Dakotamart Gas at 103 Glendale Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.52 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Steel Wheel Trading Post at 21399 Us-385, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.62.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.55 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$--
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.52
$--
$--
$3.69
|card
card$3.62
$--
$--
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
