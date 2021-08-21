This is the cheapest gas in Hoyt Lakes right now

(HOYT LAKES, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hoyt Lakes area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hoyt Lakes area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Edwards Oil 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Hoyt Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.22 $ 3.45 $ 3.19

Holiday 5495 Cr-100, Aurora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.19

Lucky Seven 26 W 3Rd Ave N, Aurora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.25 $ 3.54 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.