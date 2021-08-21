Cancel
Hoyt Lakes, MN

This is the cheapest gas in Hoyt Lakes right now

Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 8 days ago
(HOYT LAKES, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hoyt Lakes area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hoyt Lakes area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Edwards Oil

201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Hoyt Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.22
$3.45
$3.19

Holiday

5495 Cr-100, Aurora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.15
$3.45
$3.19

Lucky Seven

26 W 3Rd Ave N, Aurora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.25
$3.54
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes, MN
