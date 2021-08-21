Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Seeley Lake
(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Seeley Lake, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 3183 Mt-83. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Conoco at 3183 Mt-83, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seeley Lake area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.49 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.51
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
