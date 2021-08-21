Grantsboro gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Grantsboro, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 10816 Nc-55 E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Quick Stop at 15818 Nc-55 E , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 10816 Nc-55 E, Grantsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 3.09

Pinedale Food Mart 6814 Nc-55 E, New Bern

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.