This is the cheapest gas in Sundance right now
(SUNDANCE, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Sundance area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.
Yesway at 522 E Cleveland St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 2723 E Cleveland St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.6.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.57 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.85
$4.15
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
