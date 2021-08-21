Here’s the cheapest gas in Montague Saturday

(MONTAGUE, MA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Montague area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Irving at 1 Greenfield Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cumberland Farms at 317 Federal St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Montague area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Irving 1 Greenfield Rd, South Deerfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.57 $ 2.95

Irving 1 Sunderland Rd, South Deerfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ --

Cumberland Farms 31 Elm St, South Deerfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.04

Sandri 295 Federal St, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 2.98

Stop & Shop 488 Bernardston Rd, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.46 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.