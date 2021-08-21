Here’s the cheapest gas in Montague Saturday
(MONTAGUE, MA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Montague area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Irving at 1 Greenfield Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cumberland Farms at 317 Federal St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Montague area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.57
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.60
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.25
$3.60
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.29
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.46
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
