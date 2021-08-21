This is the cheapest gas in Jeffersonville right now

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Jeffersonville, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 13023 Us-35. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Sunoco at 10 W High St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 13023 Us-35, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.43

BP 12403 Us Highway 35 Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ 3.91 $ 3.45 card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 4.02 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.