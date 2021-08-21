This is the cheapest gas in Van Horn right now

(VAN HORN, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Van Horn area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 501 Van Horn Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1801 Fontage Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Van Horn area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot 501 Van Horn Dr, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.48 $ 3.84 $ 3.41

Love's Travel Stop 810 E Broadway St, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ 3.87 $ 3.39

Alon 400 Van Horn Dr, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Valero 500 Van Horn St, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 601 E Broadway, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.