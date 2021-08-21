Where's the cheapest gas in Stratford?
(STRATFORD, TX) According to Stratford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
Valero at 10 S Maple St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 10 S Maple St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.14
$3.31
$3.15
|card
card$2.75
$3.13
$3.35
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
