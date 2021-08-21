Where's the cheapest gas in Stratford?

(STRATFORD, TX) According to Stratford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Valero at 10 S Maple St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 10 S Maple St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 10 S Maple St, Stratford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Toot'n Totum 119 E Texas Ave, Stratford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Pilot 100 S Poplar St, Stratford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.14 $ 3.31 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.13 $ 3.35 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.