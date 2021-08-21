Preston gas at $3.05 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PRESTON, MN) According to Preston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 209 Kansas St Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 100 Sheridan St W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Preston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 209 Kansas St Nw, Preston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 875 Hwy 52 N, Preston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.