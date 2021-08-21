Preston gas at $3.05 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PRESTON, MN) According to Preston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 209 Kansas St Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 100 Sheridan St W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Preston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.75
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
