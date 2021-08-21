Where's the cheapest gas in Ritzville?

(RITZVILLE, WA) According to Ritzville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 101 W Galbreath Way. Regular there was listed at $3.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.87 at Chevron at 101 W Galbreath Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.80.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 101 W Galbreath Way, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 3.96 $ 4.15 $ -- card card $ 3.87 $ 4.06 $ 4.25 $ --

Exxon 102 W Galbreath Way, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.66

Texaco 1508 W 1St Ave, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.69

Love's Travel Stop 1370 N Wa-261, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.68 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.