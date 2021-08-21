Cancel
Ritzville, WA

Where's the cheapest gas in Ritzville?

Ritzville Journal
 8 days ago
(RITZVILLE, WA) According to Ritzville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 101 W Galbreath Way. Regular there was listed at $3.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.87 at Chevron at 101 W Galbreath Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.80.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

101 W Galbreath Way, Ritzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$3.96
$4.15
$--
card
card$3.87
$4.06
$4.25
$--

Exxon

102 W Galbreath Way, Ritzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.66

Texaco

1508 W 1St Ave, Ritzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.69

Love's Travel Stop

1370 N Wa-261, Ritzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$4.09
$4.39
$3.68
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.39
$3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ritzville Journal

Ritzville, WA
With Ritzville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

