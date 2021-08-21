Challis gas at $3.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CHALLIS, ID) According to Challis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at S&W Junction at 24435 Hwy 93. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.94 at Exxon at Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

S&W Junction 24435 Hwy 93, Challis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ 4.33 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.