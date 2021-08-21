This is the cheapest gas in Meridian right now

(MERIDIAN, TX) According to Meridian gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

Conoco at 319 E Morgan St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 201 W Morgan St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Meridian area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 319 E Morgan St, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Conoco 500 Morgan St, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.