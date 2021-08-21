Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Kingsville

(KINGSVILLE, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kingsville area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

Clark at 3312 N Ridge Rd E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4000 Park Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Clark 3312 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.39

Sheetz 2411 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ --

Circle K 5758 Main Ave, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.42

Circle K 5713 Oh-84 & 193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.26 $ 3.44 $ --

Circle K 5569 Oh-193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.46

Village Food Mart 6314 S Main St, North Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.