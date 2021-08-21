Fountain City gas at $3.0 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fountain City area offering savings of $0.09 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Trip at 43 S Shore Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.0 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 7020 Mn-61 W , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip 43 S Shore Dr, Fountain City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ 3.70 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.