Gas savings: The cheapest station in Siren

(SIREN, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Siren area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.

Fourwinds Express at 7389 Airport Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 24096 Wi-35, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fourwinds Express 7389 Airport Rd, Siren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.