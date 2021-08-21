Gas savings: The cheapest station in Siren
(SIREN, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Siren area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.
Fourwinds Express at 7389 Airport Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 24096 Wi-35, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.03 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
