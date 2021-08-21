Where's the cheapest gas in Silver Bay?

(SILVER BAY, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Silver Bay area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 93 Outer Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.16 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Spirit at 94 Outer Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Silver Bay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil 93 Outer Dr, Silver Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 3.96 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.