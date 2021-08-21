This is the cheapest gas in Santa Claus right now

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Santa Claus area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1450 W Christmas Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Claus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 472 E Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ 3.19

CITGO 8 W Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ 3.51 $ --

Casey's 4 S Main St, Dale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.15

CITGO 4 N Washington St, Dale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.