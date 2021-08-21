Gas savings: The cheapest station in Warren

(WARREN, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Warren area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 11707 Us-69 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 11560 Us-69 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 11707 Us-69, Warren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.