Tonopah gas at $4.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(TONOPAH, NV) According to Tonopah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 212 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1206 Us-95 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.14 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.39
$--
$4.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
