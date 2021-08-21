Tonopah gas at $4.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TONOPAH, NV) According to Tonopah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 212 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1206 Us-95 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 212 N Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.09

Shell 459 Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ -- $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.