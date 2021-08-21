Save up to $0.15 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Paden City

(PADEN CITY, WV) According to Paden City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 1142 S Bridge St. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Becky's Fly Spot at 33260 Oh-7 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 1142 S Bridge St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.03

Speedway 132 N Wv-2, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

BP 701 Chelsea St, Sistersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Certified Vine St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Amoco 645 3Rd St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Go Mart 808 N Wv-2, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.