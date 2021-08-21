Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crouse, NC

Crouse gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bYoYxfV00

(CROUSE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crouse area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 3687 Gastonia Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 1404 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP

3687 Gastonia Hwy, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Murphy Express

471 N Generals Blvd, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.02
$3.37
$3.08

Mobil

1627 E Main St, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.23
$3.58
$3.09

RaceWay

1913 E Main St, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$3.09

Ingles

2130 E Main St, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Crouse Bulletin

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse, NC
44
Followers
238
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crouse, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bp#Price Comparison#Bp#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy