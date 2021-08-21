Crouse gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CROUSE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crouse area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 3687 Gastonia Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 1404 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 3687 Gastonia Hwy, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Murphy Express 471 N Generals Blvd, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.02 $ 3.37 $ 3.08

Mobil 1627 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.23 $ 3.58 $ 3.09

RaceWay 1913 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Ingles 2130 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.