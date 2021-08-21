Baudette gas at $3.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BAUDETTE, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Baudette area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 109 N Main Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 109 N Main Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 109 N Main Ave, Baudette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Shell 108 Main St, Baudette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.39

Cenex 509 Main St W, Baudette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Cenex 903 Main St W, Baudette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.