Gila Bend gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GILA BEND, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gila Bend area offering savings of $0.42 per gallon.

Pilot Travel Center at 3006 S Butterfield Tr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 942 E Pima St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gila Bend area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot Travel Center 3006 S Butterfield Tr, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.43 $ 3.70 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 820 W Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.48 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.40

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.