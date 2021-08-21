Chamberlain gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Gas prices vary across in the Chamberlain area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

Casey's at 202 E King St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1960 E King Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 202 E King St, Chamberlain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 2001 E King St, Chamberlain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.