Fosston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FOSSTON, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Fosston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fosston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Palubicki's Express 101 N Johnson Ave, Fosston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.12

LePiers C-Store 320 First St E, Fosston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.12

Cenex 511 First St W, Fosston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.