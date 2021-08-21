Carrington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(CARRINGTON, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Carrington area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 77 4Th Ave S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 77 4Th Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 77 4Th Ave S, Carrington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 7 4Th Ave N , Carrington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 309 N Us Hwy 281, Carrington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.12

C & J Oil 730 4Th Ave S, Carrington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.