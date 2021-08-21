Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Golden Meadow

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Golden Meadow area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 208 N Alex Plaisance Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 18513 La-3235, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 208 N Alex Plaisance Blvd, Golden Meadow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 705 N Alex Plaisance Blvd, Golden Meadow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.