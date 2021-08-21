Gas savings: The cheapest station in Milford

(MILFORD, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Milford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 1667 Bennoch Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Sunoco at 10 Gilman Falls Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 1667 Bennoch Rd , Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

CITGO 19 Stillwater Ave, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alltown 103 Park St, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.34

Shell 12 Main Rd, Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.34

CITGO 671 Stillwater Ave, Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Irving 2 Stillwater Ave, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.36 $ 3.71 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.