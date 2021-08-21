Calais gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CALAIS, ME) Depending on where you fill up in Calais, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 37 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 32 Houlton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.18.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 37 Main St, Calais

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Irving 691 Main St, Calais

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.48 $ 3.83 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.