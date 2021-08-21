Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Limon

(LIMON, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Limon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 2380 6Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Sinclair at 201 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Limon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.87 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair 2380 6Th St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.15 $ 4.45 $ 3.65

Flying J 2495 Williams Ave, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.85 $ 4.27 $ 4.58 $ 3.59

Phillips 66 2200 9Th St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.86 $ 4.21 $ 4.61 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.