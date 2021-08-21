Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Kimball

(KIMBALL, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kimball area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Stop at 230 S Chestnut St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1700 Old Highway 71, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Stop 230 S Chestnut St, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Frenchman Valley Farmers Coope 1101 S Ne-71, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.30

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.