Ganado gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.18 per gallon

(GANADO, TX) According to Ganado gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

B&B express at 101 W York St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 1108 Us-59 Spur, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

B&B express 101 W York St, Ganado

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

TA Travel Center 802 E York St, Ganado

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.