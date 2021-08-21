Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairview, OK

Fairview gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.21 per gallon

Posted by 
Fairview Digest
Fairview Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gx7Cz_0bYoYe8w00

(FAIRVIEW, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Fairview, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hess at 820 E State Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Love's Country Store at 401 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairview area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Hess

820 E State Rd, Fairview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.58
$--

Cenex

Us-60, Fairview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.89

Sinclair

1105 N Main St, Fairview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Fairview Digest

Fairview Digest

Fairview, OK
15
Followers
219
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheapest#Love S Country Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy