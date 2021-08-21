Fairview gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.21 per gallon

(FAIRVIEW, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Fairview, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hess at 820 E State Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Love's Country Store at 401 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairview area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Hess 820 E State Rd, Fairview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.58 $ --

Cenex Us-60, Fairview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Sinclair 1105 N Main St, Fairview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.