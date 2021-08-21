Gas savings: The cheapest station in Exmore

(EXMORE, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Exmore area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.

County Line at 2447 Lankford Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 33330 Lankford Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

County Line 2447 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 7410 Lankford Hwy, Nassawadox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.26 $ 3.52 $ --

Sunoco 4140 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Royal Farms 4317 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.